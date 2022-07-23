Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (423 total).
  • The Brewers rank 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 432 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has recorded a team-best 57 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league batters, Tellez ranks 126th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
  • Yelich is 133rd in homers and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willy Adames has 20 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .255 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (21) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .295.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 12th in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Blackmon has 94 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 37th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 18th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.311/.417 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .365. He's slugging .382 on the year.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago