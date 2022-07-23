Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (423 total).

The Brewers rank 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 432 total runs this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has recorded a team-best 57 runs batted in.

Among all major league batters, Tellez ranks 126th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.

Yelich is 133rd in homers and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Willy Adames has 20 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .255 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (21) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .295.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 12th in homers and fifth in RBI.

Blackmon has 94 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Blackmon ranks 37th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 18th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.311/.417 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .365. He's slugging .382 on the year.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 7/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Giants L 9-5 Away 7/22/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home 7/26/2022 Twins - Home 7/27/2022 Twins - Home 7/29/2022 Red Sox - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/15/2022 Pirates W 13-2 Home 7/16/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Pirates L 8-3 Home 7/22/2022 Brewers L 6-5 Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away 7/24/2022 Brewers - Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home 7/27/2022 White Sox - Home 7/28/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.