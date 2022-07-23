Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (423 total).
- The Brewers rank 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 432 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has recorded a team-best 57 runs batted in.
- Among all major league batters, Tellez ranks 126th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .251 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
- Yelich is 133rd in homers and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willy Adames has 20 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .255 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (21) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .295.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron is 12th in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Blackmon has 94 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 37th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 18th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.311/.417 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .365. He's slugging .382 on the year.
Brewers and Rockies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
7/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
L 9-5
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/29/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
W 13-2
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
