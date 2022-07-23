How to Watch Rockies at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Rockies take on the Brewers in the second game of a four-game series in Milwaukee on Saturday in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Colorado Rockies finished the first half of the season with wins in five of the last six games and are playing as well as they have all year.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

This weekend they hope to stay hot against the NL Central-leading Brewers in a big four-game series.

Saturday, the Rockies will send Jose Urena to the mound looking to get a big win. Urena is 1-1 with the Rockies after being picked up early July after starting the year with the Brewers.

Urena will be looking to get a big win against his former team and show them that it was a mistake to let him go.

The Brewers, though, will be looking to send him to another loss as they send Brandon Woodruff to the mound.

Woodruff is having another great year with the Brewers as he is 7-3 with a 3.93 ERA. The Brewers have lost his last two starts, though, and will be looking to snap the losing streak.

