Giants at Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Dodgers go for their seventh straight win on Saturday when they battle the rival Giants at home.

The Dodgers have been red-hot and the All-Star break didn't slow them down. They won four straight heading into the break and have opened up the second half of the season with two more wins against the rival Giants.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers have now won 13 of their last 14 games and have moved a season-high 32 games over .500 at 62-30.

It has been an impressive stretch for the Dodgers that has once again cemented them as the favorite in the National League.

Saturday they will look to get their third straight win against the Giants as they look to get a sweep.

The Giants will be looking to finally slow down the Dodgers when they send Alex Wood to the mound.

Wood has struggled this year 6-7 with a 4.20 ERA. The Giants have won his last two starts and will be looking to get another win on Saturday against the hated Dodgers.

The Giants can't afford to get even further back in the standings and need to get a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.