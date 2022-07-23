How to Watch Astros at Mariners: Stream MLB Live

The Astros head to Seattle on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Mariners in this thrilling MLB showdown between two AL West clubs.

The Houston Astros begin a six-game road trip on Friday looking to slow down a red-hot Seattle Mariners team.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros finished the first half of the year with the second-best record in the American League, but the Mariners come into the game on a 14-game winning streak.

The winning streak for the Mariners has moved them just nine games back of the Astros as they head into the All-Star break.

They are also now in the second wild card spot in the American League just a half-game back of the Rays for the top wild-card position.

The Astros, though, will be looking to finally send the Mariners home with a loss and slow down their momentum.

The Astros are still in great shape leading their division, but the Mariners could put a dent in their lead with a strong series starting on Friday.

The two teams will get very familiar with each other as Friday is the first of seven games in the next 10 days.

Regional restrictions may apply.