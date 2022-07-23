How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (413 total runs).
  • The Astros are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 385 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 27 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .309.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him eighth.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .253 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Tucker is 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Bregman has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .245.
  • Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .271.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Rodriguez ranks 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI.
  • Ty France's batting average of .308 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, France is 78th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .265/.345/.382 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .440.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

W 5-0

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
