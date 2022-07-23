How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (413 total runs).
- The Astros are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 385 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 27 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .309.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him eighth.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .253 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
- Tucker is 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Bregman has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .245.
- Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .271.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Rodriguez ranks 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI.
- Ty France's batting average of .308 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all MLB batters, France is 78th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .265/.345/.382 this season for the Mariners.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .440.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Home
7/16/2022
Athletics
W 5-0
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
