How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (413 total runs).

The Astros are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 22nd in the league with 385 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 27 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .309.

Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him eighth.

Kyle Tucker is batting .253 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Tucker is 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bregman has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .245.

Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .271.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Rodriguez ranks 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Ty France's batting average of .308 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

Among all MLB batters, France is 78th in home runs and 38th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .265/.345/.382 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .440.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 7/16/2022 Athletics W 5-0 Home 7/17/2022 Athletics L 4-3 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners - Away 7/23/2022 Mariners - Away 7/24/2022 Mariners - Away 7/25/2022 Athletics - Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home

