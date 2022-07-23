How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Julio Rodriguez, will be on display when the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 418, 4.4 per game.
- The Astros are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 387 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (65) and has posted a team-high batting average of .310.
- Alvarez is third in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .250.
- Tucker ranks 22nd in home runs and 10th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.
- In all of baseball, Rodriguez is 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI.
- Ty France's batting average of .307 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, France ranks 68th in homers and 36th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 83 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.343/.379.
- Eugenio Suarez's 16 home runs are most among Seattle batters. He's driven in 51 runs this season while slugging .442.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Athletics
W 5-0
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
