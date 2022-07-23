How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Julio Rodriguez, will be on display when the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 418, 4.4 per game.

The Astros are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 387 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (28), runs batted in (65) and has posted a team-high batting average of .310.

Alvarez is third in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .250.

Tucker ranks 22nd in home runs and 10th in RBI among major league batters this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.

In all of baseball, Rodriguez is 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI.

Ty France's batting average of .307 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

Among all MLB hitters, France ranks 68th in homers and 36th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 83 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.343/.379.

Eugenio Suarez's 16 home runs are most among Seattle batters. He's driven in 51 runs this season while slugging .442.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Athletics W 5-0 Home 7/17/2022 Athletics L 4-3 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners - Away 7/24/2022 Mariners - Away 7/25/2022 Athletics - Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away

