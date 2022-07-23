How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trea Turner and Wilmer Flores will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (471 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored 443 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .322.
- In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.
- Turner ranks 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI so far this season.
- Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 long balls.
- Will Smith is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .250.
- Flores ranks 52nd in homers and 30th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 37 runs batted in this season.
- Estrada is currently 105th in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .515 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 43 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .412 on the year.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Away
7/14/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Away
7/16/2022
Angels
W 7-1
Away
7/21/2022
Giants
W 9-6
Home
7/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
W 8-5
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
L 9-6
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
