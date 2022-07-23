How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) greeted in the dugout after walking in a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and Wilmer Flores will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (471 total, 5.2 per game).

The Dodgers have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Giants have scored 443 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .322.

In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.

Turner ranks 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI so far this season.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 long balls.

Will Smith is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .250.

Flores ranks 52nd in homers and 30th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Thairo Estrada is batting .260 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 37 runs batted in this season.

Estrada is currently 105th in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson is slugging .515 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 43 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants W 9-6 Home 7/22/2022 Giants - Home 7/23/2022 Giants - Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home 7/27/2022 Nationals - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

