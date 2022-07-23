Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Wood takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (476 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 444.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .324.
  • Freeman's home runs rank him 44th in the majors, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
  • Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.
  • Turner ranks 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI in the majors.
  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 long balls.
  • Will Smith is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .251 for San Francisco with a team-high 51 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 53rd and his RBI tally is 31st.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .263 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 37 runs.
  • Overall, Estrada ranks 107th in homers and 97th in RBI this season.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .510 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 43 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Away

7/15/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Away

7/16/2022

Angels

W 7-1

Away

7/21/2022

Giants

W 9-6

Home

7/22/2022

Giants

W 5-1

Home

7/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown52 seconds ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs52 seconds ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina52 seconds ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

By Adam Childs52 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago