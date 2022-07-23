Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Wood takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (476 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 444.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .324.

Freeman's home runs rank him 44th in the majors, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 69 runs batted in.

Turner ranks 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI in the majors.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 long balls.

Will Smith is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is batting .251 for San Francisco with a team-high 51 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 53rd and his RBI tally is 31st.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .263 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 37 runs.

Overall, Estrada ranks 107th in homers and 97th in RBI this season.

Joc Pederson is slugging .510 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 43 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants W 9-6 Home 7/22/2022 Giants W 5-1 Home 7/23/2022 Giants - Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home 7/27/2022 Nationals - Home 7/28/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home

