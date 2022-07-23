Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Quintana takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park against Avisail Garcia and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 379, 4.1 per game.
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates have scored 341 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Aguilar ranks 80th in homers and 105th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .279 to lead the lineup.
  • Cooper is 154th in homers and 79th in RBI so far this season.
  • Miguel Rojas has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .238.
  • Jesus Sanchez has 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .202.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
  • Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 171st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Overall, Chavis is 94th in home runs and 143rd in RBI this year.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .245/.330/.378 this season for the Pirates.
  • Diego Castillo is batting .205 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

W 8-1

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
