Jose Quintana takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park against Avisail Garcia and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored with 379, 4.1 per game.

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates have scored 341 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.

Among all hitters in baseball, Aguilar ranks 80th in homers and 105th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper is batting .279 to lead the lineup.

Cooper is 154th in homers and 79th in RBI so far this season.

Miguel Rojas has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .238.

Jesus Sanchez has 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .202.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 171st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .236 average, 10 homers and 32 RBI.

Overall, Chavis is 94th in home runs and 143rd in RBI this year.

Ben Gamel is slashing .245/.330/.378 this season for the Pirates.

Diego Castillo is batting .205 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Home 7/21/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Home 7/22/2022 Pirates W 8-1 Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away 7/26/2022 Reds - Away 7/27/2022 Reds - Away 7/28/2022 Reds - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home

