How to Watch Marlins at Pirates: Stream MLB Live

The Marlins go for their second straight win on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game set with the Pirates.

The Miami Marlins came into Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting shut out in two straight games by the Philadelphia Phillies and then again by the Rangers on Thursday. They finally broke through with four runs in the fourth inning to snap a 37-inning scoreless streak.

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

They added three more in the sixth and one in the seventh to come away with a much-need 8-1 win.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak and moved their record to 44-49 as they try and make a push in the second half of the season.

The Pirates will be looking to get back in the win column as they send Jose Quintana to the mound.

Quintana is just 2-5 with a 3.99 ERA on the season, but the Pirates have won two of his last three starts.

The Pirates have been struggling as they have now lost five of their last six games and need a big win on Saturday. They are way back in the standings but are looking to improve as they break in their new players in the second half of the year.

