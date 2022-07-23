Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Willy Adames for continued offensive production when they take the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 24th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (423 total).
  • The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rockies' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 432.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has driven in a team-leading 57 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Tellez is 21st in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .251 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
  • Yelich is 133rd in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Adames has 20 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .255.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .295 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 69 RBI.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 12th in the big leagues, and he ranks fifth in RBI.
  • Blackmon has 94 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .482 this season.
  • Blackmon is 37th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.311/.417 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe is batting .261 with an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
