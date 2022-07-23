How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) embraces his father Jeff Seager after hitting in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and Elvis Andrus will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (414 total).

The Rangers are 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 313 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 22 home runs.

Seager ranks ninth in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Semien is batting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Semien is 52nd in home runs in the majors and 63rd in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 54 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .269.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .239 with 39 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

In all of baseball, Murphy is 95th in homers and 82nd in RBI.

Andrus is batting .226 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Andrus is currently 178th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Seth Brown leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (39) this season.

Ramon Laureano has 55 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 7/16/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 7/17/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 7/21/2022 Tigers L 7-2 Home 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home 7/24/2022 Rangers - Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.