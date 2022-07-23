How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) embraces his father Jeff Seager after hitting in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and Elvis Andrus will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Rangers are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (414 total).
  • The Rangers are 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 313 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 22 home runs.
  • Seager ranks ninth in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Semien is batting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Semien is 52nd in home runs in the majors and 63rd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 54 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .269.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .239 with 39 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy is 95th in homers and 82nd in RBI.
  • Andrus is batting .226 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .359 this season.
  • Andrus is currently 178th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (39) this season.
  • Ramon Laureano has 55 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

L 7-2

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

