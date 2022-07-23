How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take on the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (433 total runs).
- The Phillies are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 401 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (30) and runs batted in (59).
- Among all batters in baseball, Schwarber's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 14th.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
- Hoskins is 19th in home runs and 63rd in RBI so far this year.
- Realmuto is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .276 batting average.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total ranks 108th and his RBI tally ranks 63rd.
- Willson Contreras has 75 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 45th in homers and 106th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner's batting average of .304 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 47 RBI.
Phillies and Cubs Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-2
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
L 15-2
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/27/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Mets
L 8-0
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
L 4-3
Home
7/17/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
7/22/2022
Phillies
W 15-2
Away
7/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/25/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/28/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
