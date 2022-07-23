How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take on the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Phillies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Phillies rank 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (433 total runs).

The Phillies are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 401 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (30) and runs batted in (59).

Among all batters in baseball, Schwarber's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 14th.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Hoskins is 19th in home runs and 63rd in RBI so far this year.

Realmuto is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .276 batting average.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total ranks 108th and his RBI tally ranks 63rd.

Willson Contreras has 75 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 45th in homers and 106th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner's batting average of .304 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 47 RBI.

Phillies and Cubs Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Away 7/17/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 7/22/2022 Phillies W 15-2 Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away 7/25/2022 Pirates - Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home 7/28/2022 Giants - Away 7/29/2022 Giants - Away

