How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) celebrates a win with catcher Willson Contreras (40) against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will take on the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (433 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 401 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (30) and runs batted in (59).
  • Among all batters in baseball, Schwarber's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 14th.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Hoskins is 19th in home runs and 63rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Realmuto is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .276 batting average.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total ranks 108th and his RBI tally ranks 63rd.
  • Willson Contreras has 75 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 45th in homers and 106th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .304 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 47 RBI.

Phillies and Cubs Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-2

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

L 15-2

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

W 15-2

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

