A couple of hot hitters, Jesus Aguilar and Ke'Bryan Hayes, will be on display when the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Marlins are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (379 total).

The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 341 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Marlins Impact Players

Aguilar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.

In all of baseball, Aguilar is 80th in homers and 105th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.

Rojas ranks 181st in homers and 224th in RBI in the majors.

Garrett Cooper has racked up a team-best batting average of .279.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .202 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 171st in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .412.

Chavis is currently 94th in homers and 143rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Ben Gamel has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.330/.378.

Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .244 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Home 7/21/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Home 7/22/2022 Pirates W 8-1 Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away 7/26/2022 Reds - Away 7/27/2022 Reds - Away 7/28/2022 Reds - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home

