Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Jesus Aguilar and Ke'Bryan Hayes, will be on display when the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- The Marlins are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (379 total).
- The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 341 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Marlins Impact Players
- Aguilar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.
- In all of baseball, Aguilar is 80th in homers and 105th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.
- Rojas ranks 181st in homers and 224th in RBI in the majors.
- Garrett Cooper has racked up a team-best batting average of .279.
- Jesus Sanchez is batting .202 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 171st in RBI.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .412.
- Chavis is currently 94th in homers and 143rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Ben Gamel has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.330/.378.
- Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .244 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
L 4-0
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
W 8-1
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
L 13-2
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
W 8-3
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
