Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Jesus Aguilar and Ke'Bryan Hayes, will be on display when the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Marlins are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (379 total).
  • The Marlins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 341 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.
  • In all of baseball, Aguilar is 80th in homers and 105th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.
  • Rojas ranks 181st in homers and 224th in RBI in the majors.
  • Garrett Cooper has racked up a team-best batting average of .279.
  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .202 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes is batting .251 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes ranks 241st in homers and 171st in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (32) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .412.
  • Chavis is currently 94th in homers and 143rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Ben Gamel has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.330/.378.
  • Diego Castillo has 48 hits and an OBP of .244 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

W 8-1

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago