How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (471 total runs).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 443 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .322 batting average.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has totaled 69 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Including all major league batters, Turner is 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .250.
- Flores ranks 52nd in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .260 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 37 runs.
- Estrada is 105th in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .515.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Away
7/14/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Away
7/16/2022
Angels
W 7-1
Away
7/21/2022
Giants
W 9-6
Home
7/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
W 8-5
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
L 9-6
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
