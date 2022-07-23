How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) greeted in the dugout after walking in a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (471 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 443 total runs this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .322 batting average.

Among all hitters in baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Trea Turner has totaled 69 runs batted in to pace his team.

Including all major league batters, Turner is 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .250.

Flores ranks 52nd in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .260 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 37 runs.

Estrada is 105th in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .515.

Mike Yastrzemski has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants W 9-6 Home 7/22/2022 Giants - Home 7/23/2022 Giants - Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home 7/27/2022 Nationals - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

