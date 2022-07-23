How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) greeted in the dugout after walking in a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (471 total runs).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 443 total runs this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .322 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has totaled 69 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Including all major league batters, Turner is 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .250.
  • Flores ranks 52nd in homers and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .260 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 37 runs.
  • Estrada is 105th in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .515.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Away

7/15/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Away

7/16/2022

Angels

W 7-1

Away

7/21/2022

Giants

W 9-6

Home

7/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

