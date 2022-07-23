San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (476 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 444.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .324 batting average.
- In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 69 RBI.
- Turner is 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Mookie Betts has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .251.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores ranks 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Estrada is batting .263 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 37 runs batted in this season.
- Among all major league batters, Estrada is 107th in home runs and 97th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .510.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Away
7/16/2022
Angels
W 7-1
Away
7/21/2022
Giants
W 9-6
Home
7/22/2022
Giants
W 5-1
Home
7/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Brewers
W 8-5
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
L 9-6
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
