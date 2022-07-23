Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (476 total runs).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 444.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .324 batting average.

In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Trea Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 69 RBI.

Turner is 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Mookie Betts has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .251.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores ranks 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI.

Estrada is batting .263 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 37 runs batted in this season.

Among all major league batters, Estrada is 107th in home runs and 97th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .510.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants W 9-6 Home 7/22/2022 Giants W 5-1 Home 7/23/2022 Giants - Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home 7/27/2022 Nationals - Home 7/28/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home

