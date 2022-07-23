Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (476 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 444.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman paces the Dodgers with a .324 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 44th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 69 RBI.
  • Turner is 44th in home runs and fifth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Mookie Betts has 21 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .251.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores ranks 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Estrada is batting .263 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 37 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Estrada is 107th in home runs and 97th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .510.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Away

7/15/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Away

7/16/2022

Angels

W 7-1

Away

7/21/2022

Giants

W 9-6

Home

7/22/2022

Giants

W 5-1

Home

7/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago