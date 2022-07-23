How to Watch Giants at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Giants battle the Dodgers in the second of a four-game series on Friday in Los Angeles in this huge rivalry MLB matchup.

The San Francisco Giants finished the first half of the season playing well and are looking to get the second half off on a great start when they play the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants ended the first half 12-and-a-half games back of the Dodgers and just two-and-a-half games back of the Padres.

Friday, they will look to get gain another game on the Dodgers and put pressure on the Padres when they send Logan Webb to the mound. Webb has pitched well for the Giants this year, going 8-3 with a 2.83 ERA during the first half.

The Dodgers will counter with Tyler Anderson in the second game. Anderson has been awesome so far this season going 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA.

The Dodgers have won his last three starts and 10 of his last 11 as they have been nearly unbeatable with him on the mound.

They hope they can do much of the same against the Giants on Friday as they try and extend their NL West lead.

