How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eugenio Suarez and Kyle Tucker take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Astros have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (413 total runs).
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 385 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (27), runs batted in (63) and has posted a team-best batting average of .309.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Tucker has 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .253.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in home runs and ninth in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .245.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .271 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.
  • Rodriguez ranks 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ty France is batting .308 to lead Seattle, while adding 11 homers and 49 runs batted in this season.
  • France is 78th in homers and 38th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • J.P. Crawford has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .265/.345/.382.
  • Suarez is slugging .440 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 50 runs.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

W 5-0

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

