How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Eugenio Suarez and Kyle Tucker take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Astros have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (413 total runs).
- The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 385 (4.1 per game).
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros in home runs (27), runs batted in (63) and has posted a team-best batting average of .309.
- In all of MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Tucker has 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .253.
- Tucker ranks 22nd in home runs and ninth in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while batting .245.
- Jose Altuve is batting .271 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.
- Rodriguez ranks 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ty France is batting .308 to lead Seattle, while adding 11 homers and 49 runs batted in this season.
- France is 78th in homers and 38th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- J.P. Crawford has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .265/.345/.382.
- Suarez is slugging .440 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 50 runs.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Home
7/16/2022
Athletics
W 5-0
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
22
2022
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
