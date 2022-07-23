How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, who meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (418 total runs).
- The Astros are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 387 (4.1 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 65.
- Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
- Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.
- Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .307 average while slugging 12 homers and driving in 50 runs.
- France is 68th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .264/.343/.379 this season for the Mariners.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .442.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Athletics
W 5-0
Home
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
