How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, who meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (418 total runs).

The Astros are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 387 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 65.

Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.

Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.

Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .307 average while slugging 12 homers and driving in 50 runs.

France is 68th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .264/.343/.379 this season for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .442.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Athletics W 5-0 Home 7/17/2022 Athletics L 4-3 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners - Away 7/24/2022 Mariners - Away 7/25/2022 Athletics - Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away

