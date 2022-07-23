How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, who meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (418 total runs).
  • The Astros are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 387 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 65.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.
  • Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting with a .307 average while slugging 12 homers and driving in 50 runs.
  • France is 68th in homers and 36th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .264/.343/.379 this season for the Mariners.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .442.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Athletics

W 5-0

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225: Stream NASCAR Live

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Valour FC
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Live Stream CPL

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch Hy-Veedeals.com 250: Stream IndyCar Series

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Minor League Baseball: Mets at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago