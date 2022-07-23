How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/22/2022

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) embraces his father Jeff Seager after hitting in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 22, 2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rangers have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (414 total runs).

The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.

The Athletics have scored 313 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .272 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has racked up a team-best 22 home runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Seager is 83rd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Semien is batting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Semien ranks 52nd in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Adolis Garcia has a team-high 54 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a .269 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .239 with 39 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 95th in home runs and 82nd in RBI.

Andrus has 65 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Andrus ranks 178th in home runs and 193rd in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (11) and runs batted in (39) this season while batting .223.

Ramon Laureano has 55 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 7/16/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 7/17/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 7/21/2022 Tigers L 7-2 Home 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home 7/24/2022 Rangers - Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.