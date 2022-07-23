How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics host the Rangers for game two of a three-game set in this MLB showdown.

With both teams having a busy start to the second half of the season, the Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum for game two of a three-game series on Saturday.

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Rangers at Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After a doubleheader against Detroit right after the All-Star break, the Athletics will play their fifth game since the break against Texas on Saturday night. Despite a recent surge, the A’s remain out of contention with a 34-62 record this season, finding themselves in last place in the AL West. Texas, on the other hand, is eight games out of a wild-card spot with a 42-50 pace.

In the series opener on Friday night, Athletics starter Cole Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven spectacular innings. Oakland’s Ramon Laureano hit a go-ahead homer with two out in the fifth, followed by a two-run shot from Seth Brown to give the A’s a comfortable lead. Oakland would go on to win game one by a final score of 5-4.

The three-game set in Oakland comes after Texas played at Miami on Thursday and won 8-0 before a cross-country flight, while the A’s split a home doubleheader with the Tigers.

The series now continues with Texas’s Taylor Hearn facing A’s starter James Kaprielian in game two at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Rangers at Athletics

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0013379239h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América

By Rafael Urbina37 seconds ago
imago1013350181h
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
USATSI_18734630
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live Online

By Evan Lazar37 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Columbus Crew in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 seconds ago
USATSI_18711189
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18724918
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago