How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live Online

The Athletics host the Rangers for game two of a three-game set in this MLB showdown.

With both teams having a busy start to the second half of the season, the Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum for game two of a three-game series on Saturday.

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Rangers at Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After a doubleheader against Detroit right after the All-Star break, the Athletics will play their fifth game since the break against Texas on Saturday night. Despite a recent surge, the A’s remain out of contention with a 34-62 record this season, finding themselves in last place in the AL West. Texas, on the other hand, is eight games out of a wild-card spot with a 42-50 pace.

In the series opener on Friday night, Athletics starter Cole Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven spectacular innings. Oakland’s Ramon Laureano hit a go-ahead homer with two out in the fifth, followed by a two-run shot from Seth Brown to give the A’s a comfortable lead. Oakland would go on to win game one by a final score of 5-4.

The three-game set in Oakland comes after Texas played at Miami on Thursday and won 8-0 before a cross-country flight, while the A’s split a home doubleheader with the Tigers.

The series now continues with Texas’s Taylor Hearn facing A’s starter James Kaprielian in game two at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply