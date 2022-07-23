How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Alek Manoah and Kutter Crawford will start for their respective teams when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox play on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have an MLB-best .266 batting average.

The Blue Jays have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (456 total runs).

The Blue Jays rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 435.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 20 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 59.

Among all MLB hitters, Guerrero is 46th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .319 to lead the lineup.

Kirk ranks 81st in homers and 98th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

George Springer is batting .250 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .262.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in homers with 22 while also maintaining a team-best .324 batting average.

Devers' home run total puts him ninth in the big leagues, and he is 22nd in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Bogaerts ranks 155th in home runs and 98th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .260/.303/.369 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .481 on the year.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Royals L 3-1 Home 7/15/2022 Royals W 8-1 Home 7/16/2022 Royals W 6-5 Home 7/17/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox W 28-5 Away 7/23/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/27/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/28/2022 Tigers - Home 7/29/2022 Tigers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home

