How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Blue Jays take on the Red Sox in the second of a three-game series on Saturday after winning the first game with a whopping score of 28-5.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to make a move in the standings this weekend as they take on the Boston Red Sox for a second day straight after beating them 28-5 on Friday night.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Blue Jays are fighting with the Red Sox for the last wild card spot in the American League and this weekend is a massive series for both teams.

The Blue Jays have been playing much better after struggling for a couple of weeks and hope to stay hot over the weekend.

Saturday, they will send Alek Manoah to the mound. Manoah has been excellent for the Blue Jays this year, going 10-4 with a 2.28 ERA.

The Blue Jays have won his last two starts but lost the last time he started against the Red Sox back at the end of June.

The Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford. Crawford is just 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA on the season.

The Red Sox lost his last start but won the two before that when they beat the rival Rays and Yankees.

