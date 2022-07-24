How to Watch Astros at Mariners

The Astros go for the series sweep of the Mariners on Sunday when they play the finale of a three-game set in Seattle.

The Astros struggled to end the first half of the season as they dropped a series to the last place Athletics. They have shake that off, though, and started the second half off with four straight wins against two of the hottest teams in the league.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

They swept the MLB-leading Yankees in a doubleheader on Thursday and then snapped the Mariners 14-game winning streak on Friday. They followed that up with another big win on Saturday when they beat the Mariners again 3-1.

The Astros have now extended their lead to 12 games over the Mariners for the top spot in the AL West and will be looking to get the sweep on Sunday.

The Mariners, though, will be looking to avoid the sweep and get back in the win column with a big win on Sunday.

They will send former Cy Young-winner Robbie Ray to the mound looking to get that win.

Ray, though, is just 8-6 on the season with a 3.54 ERA. The Mariners have won his last six starts and will look to continue that streak on Sunday and stop their slide.

