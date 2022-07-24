How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Stripling gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Fenway Park against Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays lead MLB with a .266 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (460 total).
  • The Blue Jays are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox have scored 436 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (59).
  • Of all MLB hitters, Guerrero ranks 45th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Alejandro Kirk's .319 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Kirk is 83rd in homers and 93rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while batting .251.
  • Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Bogaerts is batting .313 with seven home runs and 37 RBI for Boston this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bogaerts' home run total ranks 157th and his RBI tally is 103rd.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .262 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
  • Verdugo is 183rd in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.D. Martinez has 96 hits this season and a slash line of .302/.368/.481.
  • Christian Vazquez is batting .281 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Royals

W 8-1

Home

7/16/2022

Royals

W 6-5

Home

7/17/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

7/22/2022

Red Sox

W 28-5

Away

7/23/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

L 14-1

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

L 13-2

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
