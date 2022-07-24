How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Stripling gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Fenway Park against Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays lead MLB with a .266 batting average.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (460 total).

The Blue Jays are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

The Red Sox have scored 436 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (59).

Of all MLB hitters, Guerrero ranks 45th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Alejandro Kirk's .319 batting average is a team-high mark.

Kirk is 83rd in homers and 93rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while batting .251.

Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.

Red Sox Impact Players

Bogaerts is batting .313 with seven home runs and 37 RBI for Boston this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Bogaerts' home run total ranks 157th and his RBI tally is 103rd.

Alex Verdugo is batting .262 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Verdugo is 183rd in home runs and 47th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.D. Martinez has 96 hits this season and a slash line of .302/.368/.481.

Christian Vazquez is batting .281 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Royals W 8-1 Home 7/16/2022 Royals W 6-5 Home 7/17/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox W 28-5 Away 7/23/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Away 7/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/27/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/28/2022 Tigers - Home 7/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/30/2022 Tigers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home

