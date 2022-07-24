How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrate after winning against the Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will send Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (417 total).
  • The White Sox are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 410 (4.4 per game).
  • The Guardians have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .304 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .390.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 83rd in homers and 51st in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .295 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vaughn is 96th in home runs and 41st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Tim Anderson has a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Josh Harrison has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .233.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez is batting .289 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 78 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez is 20th in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario has 104 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Rosario ranks 245th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 142nd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .289/.366/.368.
  • Josh Naylor has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .502 on the year.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

W 11-0

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

L 8-2

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Tigers

W 6-5

Home

7/16/2022

Tigers

W 10-0

Home

7/22/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrate after winning against the Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
