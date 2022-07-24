How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrate after winning against the Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (417 total).
  • The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Guardians have scored 410 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is hitting .304 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .390.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Abreu is 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Vaughn has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .295.
  • Vaughn ranks 96th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this season.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Josh Harrison has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .233.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 78.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally is second.
  • Amed Rosario has 104 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Overall, Rosario is 245th in homers and 142nd in RBI this year.
  • Steven Kwan has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .289/.366/.368.
  • Josh Naylor has 64 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

W 11-0

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

L 8-2

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Tigers

W 6-5

Home

7/16/2022

Tigers

W 10-0

Home

7/22/2022

White Sox

W 8-2

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

W 7-4

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
