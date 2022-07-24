How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrate after winning against the Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (417 total).

The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.

The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Guardians have scored 410 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is hitting .304 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .390.

Of all MLB hitters, Abreu is 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Vaughn has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .295.

Vaughn ranks 96th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this season.

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .311.

Josh Harrison has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .233.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 78.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally is second.

Amed Rosario has 104 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Overall, Rosario is 245th in homers and 142nd in RBI this year.

Steven Kwan has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .289/.366/.368.

Josh Naylor has 64 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

White Sox and Guardians Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 7/17/2022 Twins W 11-0 Away 7/22/2022 Guardians L 8-2 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Home 7/23/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 7/24/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Rockies - Away 7/27/2022 Rockies - Away 7/29/2022 Athletics - Home 7/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/31/2022 Athletics - Home

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Tigers W 6-5 Home 7/16/2022 Tigers W 10-0 Home 7/22/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox W 7-4 Away 7/23/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 7/24/2022 White Sox - Away 7/25/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/27/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/28/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/29/2022 Rays - Away

