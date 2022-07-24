How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Guardians Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (417 total).
- The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
- The Guardians rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Guardians have scored 410 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is hitting .304 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .390.
- Of all MLB hitters, Abreu is 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .295.
- Vaughn ranks 96th in homers and 41st in RBI so far this season.
- Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .311.
- Josh Harrison has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .233.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads Cleveland in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 78.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Ramirez's home run total is 20th and his RBI tally is second.
- Amed Rosario has 104 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- Overall, Rosario is 245th in homers and 142nd in RBI this year.
- Steven Kwan has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .289/.366/.368.
- Josh Naylor has 64 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .502 this season.
White Sox and Guardians Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Away
7/17/2022
Twins
W 11-0
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
L 8-2
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
W 5-4
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Tigers
W 6-5
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
W 10-0
Home
7/22/2022
White Sox
W 8-2
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
W 7-4
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/29/2022
Rays
-
Away
