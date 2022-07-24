How to Watch Guardians at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians go for the series win against the White Sox when they play the finale of their four-game series with Chicago

The Guardians saw their five-game winning streak snapped in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, but have still won two of the first three games of the series with the rival White Sox.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Guardians are now in position to take the series from the White Sox and put another game between them in the standings.

The Guardians enter Sunday two games back of the Twins for the top spot in the AL Central and two games up on the White Sox.

The White Sox, though, are looking to salvage a series split after losing the first two games.

The White Sox still sit a game under .500 and are looking to turn things around in the second half. The good news is the Twins haven't run away with the division and they are still in striking distance.

Sunday they will look to get a big win before they head to Colorado for a quick two-game series with the Rockies. The White Sox will then return home for six games against the Athletics and Royals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

