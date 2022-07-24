How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (24) celebrates with first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) after hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
  • The Brewers rank 11th in runs scored with 432, 4.5 per game.
  • The Brewers rank 13th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 436 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 57 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Tellez is 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames has put his power on display as he paces his team with 20 home runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Adames ranks 16th in home runs and 29th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .250 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .252 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.296), home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks ninth in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 95 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .480 this season.
  • Blackmon ranks 39th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 18th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

W 9-4

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
