How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- The Brewers rank 11th in runs scored with 432, 4.5 per game.
- The Brewers rank 13th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 436 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 57 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Tellez is 22nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Willy Adames has put his power on display as he paces his team with 20 home runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Adames ranks 16th in home runs and 29th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is batting .250 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
- Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .252 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.296), home runs (22) and runs batted in (70) this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron ranks ninth in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 95 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Blackmon ranks 39th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 18th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
Brewers and Rockies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
7/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
L 9-5
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
W 9-4
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/29/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Pirates
W 13-2
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
24
2022
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)