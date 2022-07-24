How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

The Dodgers go for the four-game sweep of the rival Giants on Sunday in the finale of their series.

The Dodgers continued their red-hot play on Saturday when they beat the Giants 4-2. The Dodgers have now won seven straight games and have extended their lead in the NL West to 10-and-one-half games.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dodgers are now just two games back of the Yankees in the win column for the top record in all of baseball.

It has been an impressive run for the Dodgers as they are playing like the best team in baseball.

The Giants, though, will be looking to salvage a win on Sunday and finally slow down the red-hot Dodgers.

The Giants will send Alex Cobb to the mound looking to get that big win. Cobb is just 3-4 on the year with a 4.09 ERA.

The Giants have won two of his last three starts, but had lost his three previous to that.

Cobb has yet to start against the Dodgers this year and will have his hands full against a potent lineup that is on fire right now.

