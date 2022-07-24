Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers go for the four-game sweep of the rival Giants on Sunday in the finale of their series.

The Dodgers continued their red-hot play on Saturday when they beat the Giants 4-2. The Dodgers have now won seven straight games and have extended their lead in the NL West to 10-and-one-half games.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers are now just two games back of the Yankees in the win column for the top record in all of baseball.

It has been an impressive run for the Dodgers as they are playing like the best team in baseball.

The Giants, though, will be looking to salvage a win on Sunday and finally slow down the red-hot Dodgers.

The Giants will send Alex Cobb to the mound looking to get that big win. Cobb is just 3-4 on the year with a 4.09 ERA.

The Giants have won two of his last three starts, but had lost his three previous to that.

Cobb has yet to start against the Dodgers this year and will have his hands full against a potent lineup that is on fire right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18736835
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Adam Childs29 seconds ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA

How to Watch NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals

By Adam Childs29 seconds ago
USATSI_18738860_168396175_lowres
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs29 seconds ago
USATSI_18738431
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

By Adam Childs29 seconds ago
Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter29 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Indiana Fever
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Fever

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18681640
NASCAR

How to Watch M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago