How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Carlos Santana and Jose Altuve take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (421 total).
- The Astros are 11th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 388 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.
- Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .250.
- Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .242.
- Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Ty France's batting average of .304 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- France ranks 68th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.342/.377.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .438.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
