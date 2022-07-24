How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) is greeted by designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana and Jose Altuve take the field when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (421 total).
  • The Astros are 11th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 388 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.
  • Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks while batting .250.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .242.
  • Altuve is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 52 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Ty France's batting average of .304 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • France ranks 68th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.342/.377.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .438.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
