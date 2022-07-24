How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reaches home after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Sunday at Dodger Stadium against Alex Cobb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .255 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (480 total runs).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 446.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .324.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Freeman is third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Turner has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 70 runs batted in.
  • Turner ranks 39th in home runs and fifth in RBI so far this season.
  • Mookie Betts has 22 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Will Smith is batting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 and has a batting average of .248.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores ranks 56th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .260 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 37 runs.
  • Overall, Estrada is 110th in homers and 103rd in RBI this year.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .508.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .234 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Away

7/16/2022

Angels

W 7-1

Away

7/21/2022

Giants

W 9-6

Home

7/22/2022

Giants

W 5-1

Home

7/23/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

