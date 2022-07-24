How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sandy Alcantara is set to start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (379 total runs).
- The Marlins' .301 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 342 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .248.
- Including all batters in the majors, Aguilar's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 110th.
- Miguel Rojas is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Rojas ranks 183rd in homers and 229th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .279.
- Jesus Sanchez is hitting .201 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Hayes ranks 245th in homers and 173rd in RBI.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 10 homers.
- Chavis ranks 96th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 150th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel is slashing .246/.333/.377 this season for the Pirates.
- Diego Castillo is batting .205 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
L 4-0
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
W 8-1
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/29/2022
Mets
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
L 13-2
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
W 8-3
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
24
2022
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream:
(Start your free trial today!)