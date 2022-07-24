How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles in a run in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles in a run in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alcantara is set to start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (379 total runs).
  • The Marlins' .301 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 342 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .248.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Aguilar's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 110th.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Rojas ranks 183rd in homers and 229th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .279.
  • Jesus Sanchez is hitting .201 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Hayes ranks 245th in homers and 173rd in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 10 homers.
  • Chavis ranks 96th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 150th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .246/.333/.377 this season for the Pirates.
  • Diego Castillo is batting .205 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

W 8-1

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/29/2022

Mets

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tim Anderson high fives teammates in the White Sox dugout.
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Cannons LC vs Archers LC

By Evan Lazar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18738385
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Brewers

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
soccer fans
Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Ottawa at York United FC

By Alex Barth8 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after hitting a RBI-double during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles in a run in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Pirates

By Adam Childs38 minutes ago