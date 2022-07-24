How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles in a run in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alcantara is set to start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Marlins have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (379 total runs).

The Marlins' .301 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 342 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .248.

Including all batters in the majors, Aguilar's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 110th.

Miguel Rojas is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Rojas ranks 183rd in homers and 229th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-best batting average of .279.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .201 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with four home runs and 28 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

In all of the major leagues, Hayes ranks 245th in homers and 173rd in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 10 homers.

Chavis ranks 96th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 150th in RBI.

Ben Gamel is slashing .246/.333/.377 this season for the Pirates.

Diego Castillo is batting .205 with an OBP of .244 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Home 7/21/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Home 7/22/2022 Pirates W 8-1 Away 7/23/2022 Pirates L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away 7/26/2022 Reds - Away 7/27/2022 Reds - Away 7/28/2022 Reds - Away 7/29/2022 Mets - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home

