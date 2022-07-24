How to Watch Marlins at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates go for their second straight win on Sunday when they play the finale of a three-game series with the Marlins

The Pirates got back in the win column on Saturday when they shut out the Marlins 1-0.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Marlins had won 8-1 on Friday in the opener, but once again were shut out in the second game on Saturday.

The Marlins had gone through a 37-inning scoreless streak that they snapped on Friday, but the bats went cold again on Saturday in the loss.

The win by the Pirates was their second win in the last three games and has them in position to pick up a big series win against the visiting Marlins.

The Marlins, though, will be looking to find their bats and avoid another long scoreless streak with a win on Sunday.

It has been a historically bad stretch of offense for the Marlins and it was not the way they had hoped to start the second half of the season as they are trying to make a run at one of the three NL wild card spots.

Sunday they hope that starts with a win and a series victory against the Pirates.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
