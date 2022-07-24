How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (24) celebrates with first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) after hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (432 total).
  • The Brewers rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 436 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .324.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez has driven in a team-leading 57 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez ranks 22nd in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames has shown his power as he leads his team with 20 home runs.
  • Adames is 16th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .252.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .296 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Cron is ninth in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 95 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .480 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 39th in homers and 18th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Brewers and Rockies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

L 9-5

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

W 9-4

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/27/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

L 8-3

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

L 6-5

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

L 9-4

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
