How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (432 total).
- The Brewers rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 436 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .324.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez has driven in a team-leading 57 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez ranks 22nd in home runs and 18th in RBI.
- Willy Adames has shown his power as he leads his team with 20 home runs.
- Adames is 16th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 48 walks.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .252.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .296 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Cron is ninth in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 95 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .480 on the year.
- Blackmon is currently 39th in homers and 18th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
- Connor Joe has 86 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
Brewers and Rockies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
7/16/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
L 9-5
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
W 9-4
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/26/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/27/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/29/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Pirates
W 13-2
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
L 8-3
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
L 6-5
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
L 9-4
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/27/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
