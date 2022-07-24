How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco is set to start for the New York Mets on Sunday against Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Mets are ninth in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (439 total).

The Mets rank fifth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Padres have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Padres rank 16th in the league with 414 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 78.

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Lindor is 32nd in home runs in the majors and seventh in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .291.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads San Diego in batting average (.298), home runs (16) and runs batted in (53) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Machado is 32nd in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is batting .241 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Profar ranks 136th in homers and 93rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Jake Cronenworth has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.333/.393.

Hosmer has collected 85 hits this season and has an OBP of .334. He's slugging .387 on the year.

Mets and Padres Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Away 7/22/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 7/23/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home 7/29/2022 Marlins - Away 7/30/2022 Marlins - Away 7/31/2022 Marlins - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 7/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Home 7/22/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 7/23/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mets - Away 7/25/2022 Tigers - Away 7/26/2022 Tigers - Away 7/27/2022 Tigers - Away 7/29/2022 Twins - Home 7/30/2022 Twins - Home

