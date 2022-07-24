How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush starts for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers are 20th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (418 total).

The Rangers rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 318 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 22 long balls.

In all of baseball, Seager is ninth in homers and 26th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Semien ranks 53rd in home runs and 62nd in RBI so far this year.

Adolis Garcia has sent home a team-best 55 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .271.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.240) this season while adding 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy ranks 94th in home runs and 84th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is batting .227 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Andrus ranks 181st in homers and 194th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads the club in homers (12) and runs batted in (41) this season.

Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics L 5-4 Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away 7/28/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 7/17/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 7/21/2022 Tigers L 7-2 Home 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home 7/24/2022 Rangers - Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away

