How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher A.J. Puk (33) and Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrate after the game against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (419 total).
  • The Rangers' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 321 (3.3 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 22 long balls.
  • Seager is ninth in home runs and 29th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Marcus Semien is hitting .244 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Of all MLB batters, Semien is 56th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-best 55 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .274 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a .241 batting average. He's also hit 10 homers and has 39 RBI.
  • Murphy is 96th in homers and 85th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has 67 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
  • Andrus ranks 183rd in home runs and 199th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (12) and runs batted in (41) this season while batting .227.
  • Laureano is batting .232 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Mariners

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

L 7-2

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
