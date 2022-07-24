How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after hitting a RBI-double during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
  • The Marlins have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (379 total runs).
  • The Marlins' .301 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 342 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.
  • In all of baseball, Aguilar is 83rd in home runs and 110th in RBI.
  • Rojas is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Rojas ranks 183rd in homers in MLB and 229th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper has put up a team-high batting average of .279.
  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .201 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 245th in homers and 173rd in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 10 homers.
  • Chavis is currently 96th in home runs and 150th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Ben Gamel has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.333/.377.
  • Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .244. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

W 8-1

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/25/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/26/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/29/2022

Mets

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

W 8-3

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

L 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

