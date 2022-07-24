How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at PNC Park.
Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- The Marlins have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (379 total runs).
- The Marlins' .301 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 342 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.
- In all of baseball, Aguilar is 83rd in home runs and 110th in RBI.
- Rojas is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Rojas ranks 183rd in homers in MLB and 229th in RBI.
- Garrett Cooper has put up a team-high batting average of .279.
- Jesus Sanchez is batting .201 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
- Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 245th in homers and 173rd in RBI.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 10 homers.
- Chavis is currently 96th in home runs and 150th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Ben Gamel has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.333/.377.
- Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .244. He's slugging .376 on the year.
Marlins and Pirates Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
L 4-0
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
W 8-1
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/26/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/29/2022
Mets
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
L 13-2
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
W 8-3
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
L 8-1
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
24
2022
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)