How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) celebrates after hitting a RBI-double during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at PNC Park.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

The Marlins have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (379 total runs).

The Marlins' .301 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 342 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .297.

In all of baseball, Aguilar is 83rd in home runs and 110th in RBI.

Rojas is batting .238 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Rojas ranks 183rd in homers in MLB and 229th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper has put up a team-high batting average of .279.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .201 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 245th in homers and 173rd in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 32 while batting .238 with 10 homers.

Chavis is currently 96th in home runs and 150th in RBI in the big leagues.

Ben Gamel has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.333/.377.

Diego Castillo has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .244. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Marlins and Pirates Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies L 4-0 Home 7/21/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Home 7/22/2022 Pirates W 8-1 Away 7/23/2022 Pirates L 1-0 Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away 7/26/2022 Reds - Away 7/27/2022 Reds - Away 7/28/2022 Reds - Away 7/29/2022 Mets - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies W 8-3 Away 7/22/2022 Marlins L 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Marlins W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away 7/28/2022 Phillies - Home 7/29/2022 Phillies - Home 7/30/2022 Phillies - Home

