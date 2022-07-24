How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics go for the rare series sweep of the Rangers on Sunday in the finale of their three-game set.

The Athletics were, by record, one of the worst teams in baseball in the first half of the season, but they have started the second half off with three wins in four games.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They split a doubleheader with the Tigers on Thursday and then have won two straight against the Rangers.

The Athletics now have a shot to pick up their first series sweep of the year. They will send Paul Blackburn to the mound looking to get that win.

Blackburn has been the A's best pitcher this year and is 6-5 with a 3.62 ERA. The A's, though, have lost his last five starts and will be looking to snap that streak on Sunday.

The Rangers will counter with Martin Perez as they try and avoid the sweep. Perez has been great this year going 7-2 with a 2.68 ERA.

The Rangers lost his last start against the Mariners, but had won his previous six starts. They hope Sunday they can get him back in the win column against the rival A's.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
