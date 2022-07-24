How to Watch Rockies at Brewers

The Brewers go for the series sweep of the Rockies on Sunday in the finale of their three-game set in this MLB showdown.

The Brewers shook off a rough end to the first half of the season and have started the second half with two straight wins against the Rockies.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV

The Brewers went into the break on a three-game losing streak and had dropped eight of 11. The slump had let the Cardinals close the gap in the division, but they are now one and a half games up on them for the top spot.

Sunday, the Brewers go for the sweep when they send Eric Lauer to the mound. Lauer has been good so far this year going 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA.

The Rockies will counter with Chad Kuhl as they try and avoid being swept on the road. Kuhl is 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA on the season.

The Rockies have won his last four starts and will be looking to continue that streak on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockies had won five in a row at the end of the first half of the season, but are now looking to snap at three-game losing streak.

