How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Sunday at Citi Field against Carlos Carrasco, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 7:08 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Mets are ninth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (439 total runs).
  • The Mets are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
  • The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Padres have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 414 (4.3 per game).
  • The Padres have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has a team-leading 24 home runs and has driven in 78 runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alonso is 49th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Lindor is 32nd in home runs and seventh in RBI so far this year.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads San Diego in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 53 and his batting average of .298 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Machado ranks 32nd in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 79 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Profar is 136th in homers and 93rd in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.333/.393.
  • Hosmer has 85 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Mets and Padres Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/31/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

7/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/17/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Home

7/22/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Away

7/23/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mets

-

Away

7/25/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/26/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/27/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
