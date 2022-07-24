How to Watch Padres at Mets

The Padres go for the three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday in New York

The Padres have picked up two huge wins to start the second half of the season and will be looking to pick up a big series sweep on Sunday.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Padres were struggling to end the first half of the season, but have got off to a great start with two wins against the NL East-leading Mets.

Sunday they will send Joe Musgrove to the mound looking to get the sweep. Musgrove has been great for the Padres this year going 7-2 with a 2.42 ERA. He has been their top pitcher and Sunday he will look to continue his great season.

The Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco as they try and avoid the sweep at home. Carrasco is 10-4 on the season but has a 4.27 ERA.

The Mets have won his last three starts and Sunday they will look to extend that streak in a much-need game.

The Mets lead has slipped to just a half-game over the Braves and they the win on Sunday to keep them behind them.

