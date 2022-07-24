How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reaches home after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Freddie Freeman to the plate against the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (480 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored 446 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .324.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 39th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 70 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 39th in home runs in the majors and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 22 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is batting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .248.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total ranks 56th and his RBI tally ranks 33rd.
  • Estrada's batting average of .260 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Overall, Estrada ranks 110th in home runs and 103rd in RBI this year.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .508.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Away

7/16/2022

Angels

W 7-1

Away

7/21/2022

Giants

W 9-6

Home

7/22/2022

Giants

W 5-1

Home

7/23/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Home

7/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

W 9-5

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

L 9-6

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
