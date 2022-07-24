How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reaches home after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Freddie Freeman to the plate against the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers are fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (480 total).

The Dodgers have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Giants have scored 446 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .324.

In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 39th in home runs and 12th in RBI.

Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 70 runs batted in.

Turner is 39th in home runs in the majors and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 22 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is batting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .248.

Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total ranks 56th and his RBI tally ranks 33rd.

Estrada's batting average of .260 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Overall, Estrada ranks 110th in home runs and 103rd in RBI this year.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .508.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Angels W 9-1 Away 7/16/2022 Angels W 7-1 Away 7/21/2022 Giants W 9-6 Home 7/22/2022 Giants W 5-1 Home 7/23/2022 Giants W 4-2 Home 7/24/2022 Giants - Home 7/25/2022 Nationals - Home 7/26/2022 Nationals - Home 7/27/2022 Nationals - Home 7/28/2022 Rockies - Away 7/29/2022 Rockies - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers W 9-5 Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers L 9-6 Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/28/2022 Cubs - Home 7/29/2022 Cubs - Home

