How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Freddie Freeman to the plate against the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are fifth in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (480 total).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .334 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Giants have scored 446 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .324.
- In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 39th in home runs and 12th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 70 runs batted in.
- Turner is 39th in home runs in the majors and fifth in RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 22 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Will Smith is batting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 51 while batting .248.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total ranks 56th and his RBI tally ranks 33rd.
- Estrada's batting average of .260 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Overall, Estrada ranks 110th in home runs and 103rd in RBI this year.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 43 runs and is slugging .508.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .410 on the year.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Away
7/16/2022
Angels
W 7-1
Away
7/21/2022
Giants
W 9-6
Home
7/22/2022
Giants
W 5-1
Home
7/23/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Home
7/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/25/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/26/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/27/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/28/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Brewers
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
W 9-5
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
L 9-6
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
L 4-2
Away
7/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
