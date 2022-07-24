How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (421 total runs).
- The Astros are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored 388 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
- Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .242.
- Jose Altuve is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.
- Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 29th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- France's batting average of .304 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- France is 68th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 51 runs.
Astros and Mariners Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
7/21/2022
Yankees
W 7-5
Home
7/22/2022
Mariners
W 5-2
Away
7/23/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
L 5-2
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/29/2022
Astros
-
Away
