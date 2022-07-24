How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) is greeted by designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (421 total runs).

The Astros are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 388 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.

Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .242.

Jose Altuve is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.

Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 29th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

France's batting average of .304 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

France is 68th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 51 runs.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Athletics L 4-3 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 7/21/2022 Yankees W 7-5 Home 7/22/2022 Mariners W 5-2 Away 7/23/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/24/2022 Mariners - Away 7/25/2022 Athletics - Away 7/26/2022 Athletics - Away 7/27/2022 Athletics - Away 7/28/2022 Mariners - Home 7/29/2022 Mariners - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 7/22/2022 Astros L 5-2 Home 7/23/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home 7/26/2022 Rangers - Home 7/27/2022 Rangers - Home 7/28/2022 Astros - Away 7/29/2022 Astros - Away

