How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) is greeted by designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (421 total runs).
  • The Astros are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 388 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros with 28 home runs and 65 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .307.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .242.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs with 16 and runs batted in with 52.
  • Rodriguez ranks 32nd in homers and 29th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • France's batting average of .304 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • France is 68th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 51 runs.

Astros and Mariners Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

W 7-5

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

W 5-2

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

L 5-2

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/28/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/29/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
