How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (418 total).

The Rangers rank 26th in the league with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 318 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has hit a team-best 22 home runs.

Among all batters in the majors, Seager's home runs rank him ninth, and his RBI tally ranks him 27th.

Marcus Semien is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Semien is 54th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 55 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .271 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .240. He's also hit 10 home runs with 39 RBI.

Murphy's home run total puts him 96th in the majors, and he ranks 85th in RBI.

Andrus is batting .227 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Overall, Andrus is 183rd in home runs and 196th in RBI this season.

Seth Brown leads the club in homers (12) and runs batted in (41) this season.

Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 7/21/2022 Marlins W 8-0 Away 7/22/2022 Athletics L 5-4 Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away 7/25/2022 Mariners - Away 7/26/2022 Mariners - Away 7/27/2022 Mariners - Away 7/28/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 7/17/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 7/21/2022 Tigers L 7-2 Home 7/21/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 7/22/2022 Rangers W 5-4 Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home 7/24/2022 Rangers - Home 7/25/2022 Astros - Home 7/26/2022 Astros - Home 7/27/2022 Astros - Home 7/29/2022 White Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.