How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .238 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (418 total).
  • The Rangers rank 26th in the league with a .299 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 318 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has hit a team-best 22 home runs.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Seager's home runs rank him ninth, and his RBI tally ranks him 27th.
  • Marcus Semien is hitting .245 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Semien is 54th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 55 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .271 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .240. He's also hit 10 home runs with 39 RBI.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 96th in the majors, and he ranks 85th in RBI.
  • Andrus is batting .227 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
  • Overall, Andrus is 183rd in home runs and 196th in RBI this season.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (12) and runs batted in (41) this season.
  • Ramon Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

W 8-0

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

L 5-4

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/26/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

L 7-2

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

W 5-4

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18711471
MLS

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) speaks with third base coach/run prevention coach Darren Bush (51) during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18706954
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago