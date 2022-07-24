How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leody Taveras and Ramon Laureano will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics take the field at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, at 4:07 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (419 total).
- The Rangers rank 26th in the league with a .299 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 321 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has a team-best 22 home runs.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Seager's home runs rank him ninth, and his RBI tally places him 29th.
- Marcus Semien has 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .244.
- Among all MLB batters, Semien ranks 56th in homers and 62nd in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has collected a team-high 55 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .274.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with a batting average of .241. He's also hit 10 home runs with 39 RBI.
- Murphy ranks 96th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .228 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
- Andrus is 183rd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 199th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads the club in homers (12) and runs batted in (41) this season.
- Laureano has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .411 on the year.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Mariners
L 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
7/21/2022
Marlins
W 8-0
Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
L 5-4
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Away
7/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/26/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
7/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Astros
W 4-3
Away
7/21/2022
Tigers
L 7-2
Home
7/21/2022
Tigers
W 5-0
Home
7/22/2022
Rangers
W 5-4
Home
7/23/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
24
2022
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)