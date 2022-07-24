Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays go for the series sweep of the Red Sox on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series in Boston

The Blue Jays have gotten off to a great start to the second half of the season. They had a record 28-5 win on Friday in the opener against the Red Sox and then followed it up with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The back-to-back wins against the Red Sox have moved them four games up on Boston in the standings and has them just a half-game back of the Rays for the top wild card spot in the American League.

Sunday they will go for the sweep as they look to continue their hot play over the last couple of weeks.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to stop the bleeding and avoid the sweep when they send Brayan Bello to the mound. Bello has just two starts in his career and the Red Sox have lost both of them to the Rays.

They hope Bello starting against a different team can get him his first major league win and help them avoid falling even further back of the Blue Jays in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
12:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

By Adam Childsjust now
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship: Final Round

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch Tour de France: Stage 21

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
imago1013354072h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 French Grand Prix

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Joe Musgrove pitches for the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game
SI Guide

Joe Musgrove and Carlos Carrasco Go Head-to-Head in Padres-Mets on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

By Josh Rosenblat5 hours ago
USATSI_18599917
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Final Round

By Phil Watson7 hours ago
USATSI_18711471
MLS

How to Watch Earthquakes at Timbers: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar14 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago