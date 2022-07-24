How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Blue Jays go for the series sweep of the Red Sox on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series in Boston

The Blue Jays have gotten off to a great start to the second half of the season. They had a record 28-5 win on Friday in the opener against the Red Sox and then followed it up with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

The back-to-back wins against the Red Sox have moved them four games up on Boston in the standings and has them just a half-game back of the Rays for the top wild card spot in the American League.

Sunday they will go for the sweep as they look to continue their hot play over the last couple of weeks.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to stop the bleeding and avoid the sweep when they send Brayan Bello to the mound. Bello has just two starts in his career and the Red Sox have lost both of them to the Rays.

They hope Bello starting against a different team can get him his first major league win and help them avoid falling even further back of the Blue Jays in the standings.

