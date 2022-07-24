How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alex Verdugo will be among the star attractions when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .266 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Blue Jays are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (460 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 436.
  • The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (59).
  • Guerrero ranks 16th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Alejandro Kirk's .319 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Kirk ranks 83rd in homers and 93rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • George Springer is batting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .313 with seven home runs and 37 RBI for Boston this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bogaerts' home run total is 157th and his RBI tally is 103rd.
  • Verdugo has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .370 on the year.
  • Verdugo ranks 183rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 47th in RBI.
  • J.D. Martinez is slashing .302/.368/.481 this season for the Red Sox.
  • Christian Vazquez is batting .281 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Royals

W 8-1

Home

7/16/2022

Royals

W 6-5

Home

7/17/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

7/22/2022

Red Sox

W 28-5

Away

7/23/2022

Red Sox

W 4-1

Away

7/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/30/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

L 14-1

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

L 13-2

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 28-5

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
