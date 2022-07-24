How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alex Verdugo will be among the star attractions when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .266 batting average leads MLB.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (460 total).

The Blue Jays rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

The Red Sox have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 436.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (20) and runs batted in (59).

Guerrero ranks 16th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alejandro Kirk's .319 batting average is a team-high mark.

Kirk ranks 83rd in homers and 93rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

George Springer is batting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Bo Bichette is hitting .260 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Xander Bogaerts is batting .313 with seven home runs and 37 RBI for Boston this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Bogaerts' home run total is 157th and his RBI tally is 103rd.

Verdugo has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .370 on the year.

Verdugo ranks 183rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 47th in RBI.

J.D. Martinez is slashing .302/.368/.481 this season for the Red Sox.

Christian Vazquez is batting .281 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Royals W 8-1 Home 7/16/2022 Royals W 6-5 Home 7/17/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 7/22/2022 Red Sox W 28-5 Away 7/23/2022 Red Sox W 4-1 Away 7/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/26/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/27/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/28/2022 Tigers - Home 7/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/30/2022 Tigers - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees L 13-2 Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays L 28-5 Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home 7/27/2022 Guardians - Home 7/28/2022 Guardians - Home 7/29/2022 Brewers - Home

