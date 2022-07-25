How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will see Ranger Suarez on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 25, 2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (462 total runs).

The Braves' .312 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Phillies rank 11th in the league with 438 total runs scored this season.

The Phillies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Braves Impact Players

Riley paces the Braves with 28 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .290.

Among all batters in baseball, Riley's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him ninth.

Matt Olson has racked up 63 runs batted in to pace his team.

Olson is 23rd in home runs in MLB and ninth in RBI.

Dansby Swanson has racked up a team-best batting average of .290.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .219 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber is batting .205 this season with a team-high 30 home runs and 59 RBI.

Schwarber's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he ranks 15th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Hoskins ranks 20th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.T. Realmuto has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.327/.397.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .282 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Nationals W 6-3 Away 7/17/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Away 7/22/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/23/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 7/24/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 7/25/2022 Phillies - Away 7/26/2022 Phillies - Away 7/27/2022 Phillies - Away 7/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Away 7/17/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Away 7/22/2022 Cubs L 15-2 Home 7/23/2022 Cubs L 6-2 Home 7/24/2022 Cubs L 4-3 Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home 7/27/2022 Braves - Home 7/28/2022 Pirates - Away 7/29/2022 Pirates - Away 7/30/2022 Pirates - Away

