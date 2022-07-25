How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will see Ranger Suarez on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (462 total runs).
  • The Braves' .312 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in the league with 438 total runs scored this season.
  • The Phillies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley paces the Braves with 28 home runs and 63 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .290.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Riley's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally places him ninth.
  • Matt Olson has racked up 63 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Olson is 23rd in home runs in MLB and ninth in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson has racked up a team-best batting average of .290.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .219 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .205 this season with a team-high 30 home runs and 59 RBI.
  • Schwarber's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he ranks 15th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
  • Hoskins ranks 20th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 74 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.327/.397.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .282 batting average. He's also hit six homers and has 37 RBI.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Away

7/17/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

7/22/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/23/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

7/24/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

7/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/31/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

W 10-0

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

L 15-2

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

L 6-2

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
